Image copyright South wales police Image caption Malcolm Morgan, 73, pictured with his wife Andrea, was described as a "pillar of the community"

A man who died when his van crashed into a parked vehicle has been named as 73-year-old Malcolm Morgan.

Mr Morgan was driving a white Ford Transit on Sunday when it hit an Iveco Daily van on Oxford Street, Maerdy.

His family have described Mr Morgan - who lived in the area - as a "pillar of the community".

"Malcolm was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He has always been a pillar of the community and was loved by so, so many," they said.

"Known as Popo to most, he never said no to anything.

"His love of pigeons drove his whole family crazy - he was the Morgan half of the 'Newman and Morgan' pigeon racing partnership, racing for Ynyshir club.

"What has happened has broken us as a family and we will all miss him more than words."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the van being driven along Oxford Street prior to it, is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit.