Image copyright PA Image caption The job losses in Bridgend would be phased over the next two years

Staff at the Ford engine plant in Bridgend are "anxious" after the carmaker said it plans to cut 370 jobs, the first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford met with union leaders and management on Wednesday to discuss the future of the factory.

The Unite union said workers were shocked at the "cut-throat" nature of the announcement.

Ford said its strategy would result in fewer jobs, but "it is premature to speculate on how many".

It is understood 370 staff will go in the first phase of Ford's job cuts, which will total 990 by 2021 - more than half of the 1,700 workers in Bridgend.

A contract for Jaguar Land Rover engines finishes at the end of 2019, at about the same time the plant will stop making the Ford Ecoboost engine.

Image caption First Minister Mark Drakeford visited Bridgend Ford on Wednesday morning

During his visit, Mr Drakeford said unions were determined to create a future for the plant.

"In the short term I think jobs are safe but there is anxiety about what will happen over the next 12 and 18 months," he said.

"But the focus today with the management and with the trade unions was on looking for the positive opportunities that there are to bring more work from Ford itself to this site."

Peter Hughes, from Unite, said: "We knew there was going to be a surplus [of jobs], but the fact they came out and said on Friday that this is what it is and it's so cut-throat, without actually speaking to the unions prior to that announcement, and actually speaking to the local workforce, was a concern.

"Obviously it's going to take place over a number of years and over that time we will try to do everything we can as a union to mitigate those losses and potentially bring investment into Ford."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Production of a new Jaguar engine at Bridgend was halted for a week in October

The plan to cut jobs at Bridgend Ford has been in place since 2017 and Mr Drakeford said the announcement was "no surprise", saying Brexit was a "background factor" in the decision.

Mr Hughes said the uncertainty surrounding Brexit "isn't helping anybody within manufacturing within Wales never mind future investment in Wales".

Ford previously said it would review its UK operations should the country leave the EU without a negotiated deal.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ford said: "We are starting consultations with our union partners and other key stakeholders to implement a comprehensive transformation plan aimed at strengthening the Ford brand and creating a sustainably profitable business in Europe.

"The strategy will result in fewer jobs - both hourly and salaried - but it is premature to speculate on how many as we have just begun discussions with our works council and union partners."