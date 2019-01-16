Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption This is the moment Meirion James charges at police officers while in his cell

A police officer who used Pava spray to restrain a man who died said he knew the victim was at risk of asphyxiation.

Meirion James, 53, died after "struggling violently" with officers in a cell at Haverfordwest police station in 2015.

Sgt Hamish Nicholls, who used the Pava - which is similar to pepper spray - said he understood Mr James was at risk but "the focus was on getting control".

He told an inquest at Haverfordwest that Mr James was "very strong".

Sgt Nicholls, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said he ran to the cell when he heard the affray alarm sounding and officers running towards the cells.

He said there were four officers in the cell trying to restrain Mr James, who had suffered from manic depression for decades.

He told the jury he tried to help his colleagues, including holding his right hand to handcuff Mr James, but he was "struggling and thrashing around on the floor".

Sgt Nicholls said Mr James was rolled onto his front, but was not pinned down.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Meirion James died after the struggle in his cell

The inquest heard he then shouted "gas, gas, gas" and sprayed Mr James in the side of the head in the hope it would run into his eyes.

When this had no effect, he moved to Mr James' legs and pushed down with his baton to stop him from kicking out, but said it left him "struggling one second, and the next he was still".

Sgt Nicholls said: "We had to balance the risk of controlling a male who had used violence to get out of his cell."

Mr James died soon after.

The use of Pava causes a risk of asphyxiation, especially for a large man lying on his front, the inquest was told.

Rajiv Menon, representing Mr James's family, said officers had treated Mr James as a "stroppy child" rather than a person with manic depression.

The inquest is expected to continue until 25 January.