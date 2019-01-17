Image caption Larry Lamb is famous for playing Gavin's father in Gavin and Stacey

A new family drama set on the north Wales coast will be shown in spring 2019, reuniting two of the stars of the BBC hit Gavin and Stacey.

Larry Lamb and Melanie Walters previously played Michael Shipman and Gwen West in the popular comedy set in Barry Island and Essex.

Now they will be starring in Pitching In, a new BBC One drama about three generations of the same family.

The cast also includes Hayley Mills, Caroline Sheen and Ifan Huw Dafydd.

Lamb said: "Eleven years after Gavin and Stacey burst onto the scene I'm heading out west again, switching Barry Island for Anglesey this time.

"I'm delighted to be playing the role of Frank in Pitching In - it's a touching, funny and romantic story and a fascinating glimpse of life on the north Wales coast."

The show will be set around a caravan park on the north Wales coast.