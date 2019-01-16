Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency Image caption Oil was seen in the water during an aerial survey

The amount of "heavy" oil which leaked into a waterway in Pembrokeshire was far less than first feared, health chiefs have said.

The Valero refinery jetty in Milford Haven was closed off after the leak on 3 January and it was thought up to 10,000 litres had gone into the water.

However, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said Valero now believed no more than 500 litres was released.

Booms put in place to contain the oil will be removed on Thursday.

It is understood the leak came from pipe work.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Booms used to contain the spill are due to be removed

"Following a swift response from everyone involved, much of the pollution has been contained and cleaned up quickly, reducing the impact it could have had on wildlife and the environment," said NRW operations manager Andrea Winterton.

"Valero continue to support our efforts and cooperate with our inquiries into how the incidents happened.

"Our investigation also continues as we consider what further action we need to take to stop this happening again."

Shipping was halted while the spill was evaluated, but the route has since reopened.

People - particularly dog owners - have been urged to watch out for pollution on the coastline.