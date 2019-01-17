Image copyright Horizon Nuclear Image caption Wylfa Newydd would have a 60-year operational life

Pausing work on the £20bn Wylfa Newydd nuclear power project will deliver a "tremendous blow" to the Welsh economy, business leaders have said.

Japanese tech giant Hitachi said it was suspending construction of the new plant in north Wales as the project's cost continues to spiral.

Horizon Nuclear, which is owned by Hitachi, said work could restart when funding solutions were agreed.

About 9,000 workers had been expected to build the Anglesey plant.

Leighton Jenkins, assistant director of the Confederation of British Industry in Wales, said the importance of the decision "cannot be over emphasised".

"This is not just important for the region, not just for Wales but for the whole of the UK's energy structure," he said.

"We are becoming a nation of artist's impressions... We need to have a strategic review as to why we struggle to deliver major infrastructure projects in Wales."

'Very sorry'

Duncan Hawthorne, Horizon's chief executive, said: "We have made very strong progress on all aspects of the project's development, including the UK design of our tried and tested reactor, supply chain development and especially the building of a very capable organisation of talented and committed people.

"We have been in close discussions with the UK government, in cooperation with the government of Japan, on the financing and associated commercial arrangements for our project for some years now.

"I am very sorry to say that despite the best efforts of everyone involved we've not been able to reach an agreement to the satisfaction of all concerned.

"As a result we will be suspending the development of the Wylfa Newydd project, as well as work related to Oldbury, until a solution can be found."

Image caption Wylfa Nuclear Power Station offices on Thursday morning

Mr Hawthorne added the pause would have a "significant impact" for all involved.

"We will look to minimise this as much as possible as we move into this next phase and we will begin consultation on the implications immediately with our staff who have shown extraordinary talent, resilience and determination to take this complex and exciting project to this stage."

Mr Hawthorne said nuclear remained critical to delivering the secure, low carbon and affordable energy the UK needs.

Energy is not currently devolved to the Welsh Government but Wales' Economy Secretary Ken Skates said an emergency economic ambitions board meeting would take place on Monday to discuss what job opportunities could be offered to people in the region.

He said it would also consider what additional support would be needed for the North Wales Growth Deal, which has been based on the premise that Wylfa Newydd would go ahead.

The plant aimed to have a generating capacity of 2900MW of electricity by the mid 2020s - enough power for about five million homes - and a 60-year operational life.

Edward Jones, a lecturer in economics at Bangor University who advises the North Wales Growth Bid, said: "A pause is the best case scenario."

He added people in north Wales had already been investing in developing new skills for the project, along with investment by Hitachi themselves and other stakeholders.

The UK government said it was in talks with Hitachi about Wylfa.