Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Latest figures show 42% of women affected by breast cancer in Wales are aged 65-84

A protein which helps drive aggressive forms of breast cancer has been identified by Cardiff University researchers.

It allows the "growth, spread and invasion" of the cancer cells, according to scientists.

Breast cancer kills 11,000 people in the UK each year, with 150 new cases diagnosed every day.

Researchers now want to look at how to target the protein - called LYN - in improved cancer treatments.

Work at Cardiff University's European Cancer Stem Cell Research Institute looked at what drives an aggressive type of breast cancer called triple negative.

It is resistant to hormone therapy and occurs in about 15% of breast cancer cases.

Prof Matt Smalley said: "We looked at a protein called LYN, which is involved in keeping cells alive and allowing them to divide, and found that it was no longer properly controlled in aggressive breast cancer cells and could drive the cancer cell growth, spread and invasion."

The team will now start looking at how breast cancer treatments can be designed to suit patients with increased levels of LYN.