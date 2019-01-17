Image copyright Family Handout Image caption John Fielding (left) was awarded the Victoria Cross for his defence of a hospital at Rorke's Drift

A parade to commemorate a Rorke's Drift "war hero" has been cancelled amid a dispute over security costs.

Every year hundreds march through Cwmbran in Torfaen, to honour John Fielding, who took part in the famous 1879 battle.

Organisers say a graveside ceremony is still going ahead, but claim the parade this year has been axed because of £900 costs for road signs.

Gwent Police said it could not help with any traffic management.

Fielding, who fought as Pte John Williams, was in a British garrison of about 150 men which repelled attacks by up to 4,000 Zulu warriors.

Image copyright The Regimental Museum of The Royal Welsh Image caption The defenders of Rorke's Drift: B Company 2/24th Warwickshire Regiment

He was one of 11 soldiers to be awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest military honour in the British military.

Fielding died aged 75 in 1932 and was buried in St Michael's Church, Llantarnam.

His memory still lives on thanks to veterans' groups, which have descended on the Welsh town around the anniversary of Rorke's Drift.

However, Cwmbran and District Ex-Service Association said a parade through the streets could not take place after police said a road closure was needed, but the force would not be able to help with this.

Peter Anthony Colsey, from the group, said: "They said they could not get officers to close the road and we would have to pay for signs for a diversion around Cwmbran.

"The starting figure for the signs is about £900. We simply couldn't afford it."

Image copyright Torfaen council Image caption John Fielding is buried at St Michael's Church in Llantarnam, near Cwmbran

Mr Colsey added: "The graveside ceremony is still going ahead, but we have had to cancel the parade.

"It's madness that we can't have a five-minute walk through the town to celebrate a national hero."

Gwent Police insisted it was still "supportive" of the event and community support officers would be in attendance.

But a spokeswoman said the force could not be "written into any traffic management plan" in case they were called away to an emergency, which was "in line with a national approach".