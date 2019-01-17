Image copyright Met Office Image caption Hilly parts of south, mid and north Wales are likely to be affected

A weather warning for snow has been issued for many hilly parts of Wales on Friday.

The yellow "be aware" warning covers parts of south, mid and north Wales from 08:00 until 13:00 GMT.

The Met Office said there was likely to be a few hours where 2-4cm (0.7-1.5in) of snow could accumulate on roads above 250m (820ft).

This could lead to longer journey times by road and bus services in affected areas.

Forecasters said a band of rain, sleet and snow would move eastwards across the country.

Counties expected to be affected are Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff and Torfaen.