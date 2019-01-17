Image copyright South wales police Image caption Detectives are looking for the owners of items recovered in a Swansea raid

Detectives are trying to trace the owners of items recovered in police raids in Swansea.

Caravans which were believed to have been stolen were confiscated in the raids, and officers recovered large amounts of cash and jewellery.

Officers targeted locations across Swansea following a year of thefts in the city and Neath Port Talbot.

Operation Timmia saw 16 addresses raided on Tuesday.

Enquiries to locate four suspects - Daniel Casey, 27, Terrence Casey, 19, Michael Casey, 18, and Patrick Joyce, 20 - are continuing.

All four men have links to the travelling community and are known to travel throughout the UK, police said.

A fifth suspect, Christopher Harty, 18, is also being sought by South Wales Police.

Image copyright South wales police Image caption Christopher Harty is now being sought by police

The raids involved the use of the police helicopter, forensics teams, financial investigators and cash-detecting dogs.

Officers searched an industrial unit in the Fforestfach area of the city, and nine caravans on Millstream Way traveller site.

Six people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, with all currently remaining in custody.

A seventh person was arrested the following day and has since been released on bail.

Anyone who believes any of the items belong to them is asked to contact police.