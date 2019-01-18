Image copyright Horizon Nuclear Image caption Wylfa Newydd would have a 60-year operational life

The £13bn Wylfa Newydd nuclear power project will be delayed by "potentially a small number of years", the Welsh secretary has said.

Alun Cairns said he was "confident" the plant would still be built on the Anglesey site.

Japanese tech giant Hitachi has said it is suspending construction as the project's cost continues to spiral.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said it was "hugely important that the momentum of the work can be maintained".

Mr Cairns made the comments after Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clarke said the UK government was willing to consider taking a one-third equity stake in Wylfa.

He said this showed the UK government's commitment to the project.

Horizon Nuclear, which is owned by Hitachi, has said work could restart when funding solutions were agreed.

Mr Cairns said the project could still happen "without a question" and he was optimistic Hitachi would find a partner or partners to share the cost.

He said the north Wales site was "amongst the most attractive sites" in Europe for a new nuclear build.

"Projects of this sort of complexity and scale have challenges along the way," he told BBC Good Evening Wales.

"There will be a delay now. This delay will be potentially a small number of years."

Analysis

By Sarah Dickins, BBC Wales economics correspondent

Image copyright Getty Images

While the shock that the massive Wylfa Newydd project is being suspended resonates across Anglesey and north Wales, there is already talk about what next.

It's important to remember Hitachi still owns the land and it has invested £2bn here. Not surprisingly it has kept the door open in terms of perhaps developing nuclear energy on Anglesey in the future.

It is significant that Hitachi says it will continue to discuss a nuclear programme with the UK government.

The reason for abandoning the project at this point was financial. Investors were not finding it attractive enough.

The nuclear sector, at the moment, is one where vast amounts of money are needed up front and investors only get paid once electricity is being generated.

That's in sharp contrast to, for instance, Heathrow Terminal 5 or the massive Thames sewer project. In both of their cases investors are paid during the construction phase.

In terms of individuals who have been trained for jobs as part of the Wylfa Newydd project, they will still have those skills they have gleaned.

The challenge is for those in authority to try to attract other investment and projects that can use those skills.

Those in renewable sectors; on and off-shore wind, solar and marine, may argue that investing so much time, energy and money in one large project was unwise. They will argue governments should now encourage more smaller renewable schemes across Wales.

About 9,000 workers had been expected to build the Anglesey plant by mid-2020 and business leaders have called the delay "a tremendous blow".

Energy is not currently devolved to the Welsh Government, but Mr Skates has said an emergency economic ambitions board meeting will take place on Monday and that he was "in close dialogue with Horizon Nuclear Power".

Mr Skates said Mr Clarke's statement was welcome but left "a number of very significant questions for the island of Anglesey, north Wales and Wales as a whole".

He said: "Together, we will continue to put pressure on the UK government to move things forward."