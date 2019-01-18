Two men have suffered suspected spinal injuries in a crash on the M4 motorway.

The men were among six people hurt, four with minor injuries, in the head on collision near Junction 41 at Port Talbot around 20:30 GMT Thursday.

Fire crews used hydraulic equipment to cut an elderly man free from one of the two vehicles involved while a young man also suffered a back injury.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junction 42 and 40 but has since re-opened.

All six people were treated at the scene by the ambulance service.