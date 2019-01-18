Sarah Morris denies killing baby who allegedly drowned in bath
A woman has denied killing her one-year-old daughter.
Sarah Morris' daughter Rosie died at her home in Greenfield at Holywell, Flintshire, in July 2015. She allegedly drowned in the bath.
Ms Morris denied manslaughter and a charge of child cruelty when she appeared at Mold Crown Court before Judge Rhys Rowlands.
Her trial has been set for 5 March, when she will appear before Mr Justice Picken.