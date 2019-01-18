Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Sarah Morris is accused of manslaughter after her daughter allegedly drowned in a bath in July 2015

A woman has denied killing her one-year-old daughter.

Sarah Morris' daughter Rosie died at her home in Greenfield at Holywell, Flintshire, in July 2015. She allegedly drowned in the bath.

Ms Morris denied manslaughter and a charge of child cruelty when she appeared at Mold Crown Court before Judge Rhys Rowlands.

Her trial has been set for 5 March, when she will appear before Mr Justice Picken.