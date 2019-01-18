Image caption An air ambulance attended the scene along the North Wales Expressway

A woman has died after being struck by a car on the A55 in Anglesey, North Wales.

Emergency services were called to reports of the collision between junction two Valley and junction three Kingsland at 12:30 GMT on Thursday.

An air ambulance attended, however, the victim - who has yet to be named - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a Vauxhall Corsa involved was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

Police are appealing for information and Sgt Emlyn Hughes, of North Wales Police, said: "We send our condolences to her family and friends."