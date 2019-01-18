Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Andrew Hamilton's body was found at a property in Flintshire

A man's throat was cut in a "sustained and brutal" attack which led to his death, a court has heard.

Christian Williams, 44, denies murdering his neighbour Andrew Hamilton, 42, at a block of flats in Bagillt, Flintshire, in July 2018.

Mr Hamilton was stabbed 25 times, with one gaping wound to the neck, and also suffered blunt force injuries, a pathologist told Mold Crown Court.

Mr Williams told police in a 999 call he had acted in self-defence.

Michael Jones, for the prosecution, said Mr Williams armed himself with a saucepan, kitchen knife and broken bottle neck, and was found by police covered in blood.

"Nothing can justify or excuse the ferocity or extent of the appalling injuries of the attack upon him [Mr Hamilton]," he said.

The trial continues.