Image caption The protest took place outside the university's main entrance on Friday afternoon

About 120 students have staged a protest amid planned cuts at Bangor University.

Up to 60 jobs are under threat at the institution, which is is looking to save up to £5m.

Bangor University said it was talking with staff and students about "a number of proposals".

Student union leaders claim money could be saved by cutting the salaries and expenses of the university's higher-earners.

As part of the plans, a consultation has been launched on the future of the university's chemistry department.

Bangor is the only university offering people the chance to study chemistry in Welsh.

Gethin Morgan, of Undeb Myfyrwyr Cymraeg Bangor (UMCB), said: "We need to look why haven't there been cuts at the top. We have to look at their salaries and their expenses.

"We need to look at why there aren't cuts in other areas."

On Friday, protesters gathered outside the university's main entrance, chanting slogans and holding up signs saying "Save Our Uni".

Bangor University said the planned cuts were to "address the challenging financial landscape, which is currently facing many in the UK's Higher Education sector".

A spokesman added: "No decisions will be taken until after the end of the consultation period, and after all the feedback has been considered."