Barclays has confirmed it will close four branches in Wales.

The banking giant, which made a £1.5bn profit last October, said it was axing branches in Tonypandy, Abertillery, Ferndale and Holyhead because of a continued decline in customers there.

Locals have criticised the decision, fearing it could cause problems for business owners and traders.

It is believed the closures will happen in early May and affected staff will be offered jobs at other branches.

Chris Bryant, the MP for the Rhondda, said he was "furious" with the decision.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I don't know how Valleys businesses are meant to survive."

Plaid Cymru AM Leanne Wood described the closures as part of a "worrying trend".

"Even though they are only open three days a week at the moment, when Barclays close in Ferndale it will mean that there will then be no bank left in the Rhondda Fach," she said.

"Ferndale is a busy town centre. I am concerned that this move could jeopardise the town centre's businesses.

"Moves to regenerate Tonypandy - which has struggled in recent years - will be undermined by this development too."

Barclays community banking director Stephanie Dibble said more people were increasingly using online banking and that "customer usage" at the affected branches had "continued to decline".

"That is why we have taken the difficult decision to close them," she added.