Music venue Gwdihw is one of the properties under threat of demolition

Plans to demolish one of Cardiff city centre's last Victorian terraces have been put on hold.

Campaigners want Guildford Crescent - home to a music venue and restaurants - to be granted conservation area status.

Cardiff council said the conservation area status process was not complete but the buildings' landlords had agreed to postpone demolishing the street.

The council said it was drawing up plans to regenerate the area which includes keeping Guildford Crescent.

More than 20,000 people have signed a petition to save music venue Gwdihw and the two restaurants.

Council leader Huw Thomas said: "During our discussions I urged the landowners to reconsider their position regarding the termination of business leases held by the current tenants of Guildford Crescent while our talks continue.

"While the tenancy arrangements are out of the council's hands, we have re-emphasised the importance of these businesses to this area and their value to the identity of the city.

"The council is very aware of the public concern caused by the potential loss of the Madeira restaurant, The Thai House and the independent, music venue Gwdihw and we are actively working with Gwdihw to help them relocate in the city if the need arises."

Cadw, which listed the Masonic Lodge on the Crescent in 1975, is currently carrying out an assessment to see if other buildings on the street should be listed.

Campaigners have said their march through the city on Saturday will still go ahead, culminating in a concert at Gwdihw by Super Furry Animals front man Gruff Rhys.