Wales

Man dies in car crash on Riverside Drive, Neath

  • 19 January 2019
The B&M store on Riverside Drive, Neath Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened close to the B&M store on Riverside Drive, Neath

A man in his 70s has died in a single-car crash.

The silver Peugeot 406 was travelling along Riverside Drive, Neath, close to the B&M store at about 10:00 GMT on Friday when it crashed. The man died later in hospital.

South Wales Police has launched an investigation and is trying to track down any witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact the force.

