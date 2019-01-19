Man dies in car crash on Riverside Drive, Neath
19 January 2019
A man in his 70s has died in a single-car crash.
The silver Peugeot 406 was travelling along Riverside Drive, Neath, close to the B&M store at about 10:00 GMT on Friday when it crashed. The man died later in hospital.
South Wales Police has launched an investigation and is trying to track down any witnesses who were in the area at the time.
Anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact the force.