Image caption The terrace street in Cardiff is under threat of demolition

More than 1,000 people turned up to protest against plans to demolish one of Cardiff's last Victorian terraces.

Campaigners want Guildford Crescent, which is home to a music venue and restaurants, to be granted conservation area status.

Plans to demolish the street have been put on hold by Cardiff council.

A petition to save the row of businesses from closure has been signed by more than 20,000 people.

Campaigner Daniel Minty said the protest, which was attended by Labour MP Jo Stevens, live bands and members of the public, went "very well".

"I want to issue a plea to the landlords: Please do what you can to save the culture of this city centre and renew the leases of our businesses," he said.

"Losing these businesses would severely damage the character of this city."

Image caption Hundreds of people turned up to the protest in Cardiff

Mr Minty added he welcomed the dialogue between the businesses and Cardiff council.

In December, the Gwdihw music venue owners were told by their landlord they had to leave the premises by the end of January, with plans to knock down the building for a new development.

Denstream Ltd has applied to knock down numbers one to six of the street on behalf of the landlords.

Council leader Huw Thomas said the council "is very aware of the public concern" caused by the potential loss of the businesses.

"We are committed to the protection of this important character area of the city centre. We will now take time to evaluate all options, including a conservation area," he said.