Image copyright South Wales Police Roads Image caption The car was found overturned by police officers

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash near Cardiff.

A car had "flipped" onto its side and then hit the central reservation, according to South Wales Police.

It happened on the A4232 southbound road between Culverhouse Cross and Leckwith at about 14:00 GMT.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed they took once casualty to Heath Hospital and the road was partially blocked after the crash.