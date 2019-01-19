One in hospital after car 'flips' in crash near Cardiff
- 19 January 2019
One person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash near Cardiff.
A car had "flipped" onto its side and then hit the central reservation, according to South Wales Police.
It happened on the A4232 southbound road between Culverhouse Cross and Leckwith at about 14:00 GMT.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed they took once casualty to Heath Hospital and the road was partially blocked after the crash.
Inc 447, RTC A4232 Southbound, Culverhouse Cross to Leckwith, Cardiff. Long delays whilst recovery work ongoing #team2east pic.twitter.com/5hM4Ya0GpY— SWP_Roads (@SWP_Roads) January 19, 2019
End of Twitter post by @SWP_Roads