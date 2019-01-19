Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Rebecca Oxlade's family said they were left heartbroken by her death

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Anglesey that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman.

Rebecca Oxlade, from Bromley, was involved in a two-car collision on the A55 at about 12:30 GMT on Thursday.

She was driving an orange Renault Capture and was in collision with a Vauxhall Corsa between junction two Valley and junction three Kingsland.

Ms Oxlade got out of her car and was then fatally hit by another vehicle, North Wales Live reported.

North Wales Police has urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Officers said Ms Oxlade died at the scene and the driver of the Corsa was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Ms Oxlade, who lived in Trearddur Bay, was described by her partner Jordan Abrahams as the "most beautiful, kind and loving person".

"Becca was funny and would light up not just the room, but people's lives," she continued.

Her parents said, "The world will be a dimmer place" without their daughter.

"She was our ray of sunshine, a breath of fresh air, our beautiful Becca."