Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police were called to Mermaid Quay on Saturday afternoon

A body has been recovered from the water in the docks in Cardiff Bay.

South Wales Police said they were called to Mermaid Quay at about 13:30 GMT after reports from the public about an individual in the water.

The force said officers on the scene confirmed there was a body at the location.

Police said a specialist team was used to help recover the person. No further details about the body have been released.

One eyewitness said he saw police, ambulances and rescue teams in the area, with a cordon around docks near the Techniquest science centre on Stuart Street.