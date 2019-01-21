Image copyright Blaenau Gwent Council Image caption A London Gazette article in December 1918 described John Henry Williams as having "conspicuous bravery, initiative and devotion to duty"

A World War One soldier who was awarded the Victoria Cross has had a bridge near his hometown named after him.

Company Sgt Maj John Henry Williams - known as Jack - was born in Nantyglo, Blaenau Gwent, in 1886.

He served in the 10th Battalion, South Wales Borderers and was awarded the VC after storming a machine gun post.

The Jack Williams Gateway Bridge, which stands 50m (160ft) tall, is part of the new A465 dualling project between Brynmawr and Gilwern.

Mr Williams' name was chosen for the bridge in a public vote and members of his family will be among guests at a ceremony later.

His granddaughter Ann Page said: "The family is immensely proud of Jack Williams VC and very grateful that the people of Blaenau Gwent share our pride and help to keep his memory alive by supporting memorial events.

"Naming this spectacular bridge after him will hopefully generate an interest for future generations to explore the reasons why and to understand why his courageous actions during World War One should always be remembered along with the sacrifices made by so many young men and their families."

Mr Williams received the Victoria Cross for his heroism at Villers Outreaux, northern France, in October 1918 when he stormed an enemy machine gun post under heavy fire, took 15 prisoners and secured the position for his regiment.

Transport deputy minister Lee Waters said: "Jack Williams was a true hero and naming such an iconic bridge built in the area he lived after him is a fitting tribute to a man whose name should never be forgotten."