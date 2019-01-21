Image copyright BBC Wales Image caption Mark Bamford (right) returned the shirt to Lenny Johnrose before Swansea's 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday

Former Swansea City player Lenny Johnrose has said his "faith in human nature is restored" as a fan returned a jersey to him after finding out he has motor neurone disease.

The former striker was diagnosed with the disease in March 2017.

He gave fan Mark Bamford the shirt 16 years ago following one of the biggest victories in Swansea City's history.

Mr Bamford said he was honoured to be able to give the shirt back in the "worst possible circumstances".

He said: "It's been locked away and looked after. I've only worn it twice, once to a game against Hull and to a Robbie Williams concert.

"The rest of the time I've kept it safe in the house in pristine condition.

"I can remember when I had it off him clear as day. I think he was a rabbit in the headlights when I took it off him initially.

"He didn't realise the enormity of what it meant to us at the time because I personally think if that game wasn't won then we might not have built this stadium we're talking in today."

'Magnificent gesture'

Johnrose scored a crucial goal that put Swansea City ahead in a 4-2 victory against Hull City in a must-win final game of the season to avoid dropping out of the Football League.

The shirt was presented to the former striker before Swansea's 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Johnrose said: "I just think it is a magnificent gesture from Mark. It's not something he had to do.

"Obviously I didn't expect to ever see the shirt again or even meet the guy who I gave it to, so this has been great."

When asked what he would do with the shirt, Johnrose said: "The kids have said they want me to frame it and put it up in the house, and whatever they say goes to be honest."

Meanwhile, Mr Bamford is hoping to run the London Marathon next year to help raise money for research into motor neurone disease.