Flint coastguard rescues sheep stuck in the mud
- 20 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A coastguard lifeboat and crew have carried out an unusual rescue mission - helping to free a sheep trapped in the mud.
The struggling animal was found by a member of the public in a gutter on the banks of the River Dee in Flintshire.
It took more than five crew members from the Flint RNLI and lifeboat assistance, whose stations were close to the river, to free the sheep.
It was delivered safely back to its farmer just after 11:00 GMT.