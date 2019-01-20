Image caption The sheep was rescued from the mud on the banks of a river

A coastguard lifeboat and crew have carried out an unusual rescue mission - helping to free a sheep trapped in the mud.

The struggling animal was found by a member of the public in a gutter on the banks of the River Dee in Flintshire.

It took more than five crew members from the Flint RNLI and lifeboat assistance, whose stations were close to the river, to free the sheep.

It was delivered safely back to its farmer just after 11:00 GMT.