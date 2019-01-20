Image copyright Andrew Groom Image caption The portrait has appeared on a rock face on a road near Nantymoel

A graffiti tribute to the late Welsh actor Windsor Davies has appeared on a rock face overlooking his hometown.

Davies, 88, who played the sergeant major in It Ain't Half Hot Mum, died on Thursday, his family said.

It was spotted by Andrew Groom when he was cycling on Bwlch-Y-Clwd Road near Nantymoel in Bridgend county on Sunday.

The tribute has sparked interest on social media about who the mystery artist could be.

Mr Groom, of Treherbert, said he was "really proud" someone had created this tribute for the community.

"I was quite amazed, it is such a nice gesture. Windsor deserves this because he is a national treasure," he said.

Mr Groom, 50, added that he "couldn't believe" how popular his post of the tribute was on Facebook.

His photos have racked up more than 1,500 shares - and counting.

"You would miss the mural if you were in a car, I was lucky to spot it today," he said.