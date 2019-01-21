Image copyright North Wales Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Merging Welsh fire services could make significant savings, John Thomas says

A single fire and rescue service should be launched to serve the whole of Wales, a council leader has said.

Currently there are three fire and rescue authorities, which are made up of nominated local councillors.

Welsh ministers say having fewer members - who should all hold cabinet rank - would help boost governance.

However, John Thomas, Tory leader in the Vale of Glamorgan, has called for "more radical options", saying a single national service could save money.

The Welsh Government wants to keep the existing regional services covering North Wales, South Wales, and Mid and West Wales.

But it wants to slim down the numbers sitting on the authorities, to ensure they are governed and funded in a "modern, accountable and sustainable way".

This would mean just one representative for each council, instead of up to seven as is currently the case.

Councils are also recommended to nominate cabinet members rather than backbenchers, to ensure fire authorities have the management expertise to take decisions and challenge senior officers.

However, Mr Thomas has called for an even bigger shake-up in the council's response to the consultation - published in a report to the Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet on Monday.

He pointed to the recent creation of an all-Scotland fire and rescue service and the existing Welsh Ambulance Service.

"A national organisation would be able to make significant administrative and managerial savings by eliminating regional duplication," Mr Thomas said.

Keeping a regional and local presence could ensure flexibility and responsiveness, and front line services could be boosted by reinvesting the back office savings, he added.

However, the Welsh Government rejects the idea of a single national service in its consultation document, claiming a merger would result in a loss of local knowledge and control, and may not save money.