Image caption The exhibition includes a sculpture that hisses - and part of it levitates

The winner of the eighth £40,000 Artes Mundi contemporary art prize will be unveiled in Cardiff later.

The shortlist of five international artists for the award includes three women and two men, who are film-makers, sculptors and video installation artists.

Chosen from more than 900 nominations, their work is on show at National Museum Cardiff.

It is the wealthiest prize in the UK and was launched in 2004.

Image copyright Wim van Dongen, Dustin Aksland Image caption The five artists: Apichatpong Weerasethakul (left) and clockwise from top left, Anna Boghiguian, Trevor Paglen, Otobong Nkanga and Bouchra Khalili

Karen MacKinnon, director and curator of Artes Mundi, said: "There's a really high standard - all very different works, with incredibly colourful installations.

"I think this exhibition has more connections thematically than any other we've had - of landscape, what's happening ecologically, political issues about power structures, of racism, very pertinent issues which affect all our lives."

In an attempt to demystify modern art, artists and aspiring curators act as "live guides" to discuss or help interpret the work - if visitors ask for it.

What are the works on the shortlist?

Image copyright POLLY THOMAS Image caption Anna Boghiguian's entry examines the worldwide steel industry, with special reference to Wales

Anna Boghiguian (Egypt/Canada)

Her installation A meteor fell from the sky examines the worldwide steel industry, with special reference to Wales, and combines collage, sculpture, text and painting/photography over two rooms. It is inspired both by a meteor and the impact of steel on the industrial revolution and communities in Wales today, as well how technology has evolved. Next month, Boghiguian will have her first UK retrospective at Tate St Ives.

Image copyright POLLY THOMAS Image caption Bouchra Khalili's film Twenty-Two Hours looks back at the Black Panther Party in the United States nearly 50 years ago and the climate today

Bouchra Khalili (France/Morocco)

The Berlin and Oslo-based artist offers a video Twenty-Two Hours, which documents French poet Jean Genet's invitation to the United States by the Black Panther Party, an interview with a veteran Boston activist today and the role of the witness.

Image copyright POLLY THOMAS Image caption Detail from Otobong Nkanga's Double Plot tapestry

Otobong Nkanga (France/Nigeria)

The Belgium-based artist has two works at the end of the exhibition - a tapestry Double Plot on a curved wall over five panels, using eight different yarns but also photographic images which she says was "inspired around the notion of time," created with different perspectives.

There is also a circular ring of heated steel sculpture Manifest of Strains, which behaves a bit "like a body breathing" and which sees a rock levitating.

Her work explores changes in the environment.

Image copyright POLLY THOMAS Image caption Trevor Paglen's images

Trevor Paglen (United States)

The Berlin-based artist has already come to wider public attention after having his space sculpture Orbital Reflector launched into space last year.

He is showing photographs from ongoing series which turn the tables on the surveillance state - from blurry images of secret military installations to atmospheric images of satellites and debris orbiting the Earth.

His own diamond-shaped balloon is currently in orbit and is due back into the atmosphere soon.

Image copyright POLLY THOMAS Image caption Two figures in different rooms begin to infiltrate each other's dreams, in Apichatpong Weerasethakul's two-channel video installation

Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Thailand)

The filmmaker's video installation Invisibility is a dream-like projection from two rooms, side by side.

His films have already won festival prizes, including the Cannes Palme d'Or.

His upcoming film Memoria starring Tilda Swinton, will be released later this year.

Image copyright POLLY THOMAS Image caption The shortlist includes an installation mixing collage, sculpture and painting by Anna Boghiguian

Analysis

By Huw Thomas, BBC Wales arts and media correspondent

The Artes Mundi prize offers a glimpse of the world's most exciting, and often challenging, contemporary art.

This year the exhibitions have been confined to the galleries of the National Museum in Cardiff, constraining the art to one part of the city and helping to emphasise the jarring differences in styles and structures employed by the shortlist.

But the Artes Mundi legacy is one that spreads beyond the imposing museum steps.

With asylum seekers in Cardiff, and children in the Rhondda, Artes Mundi's team has forged links with communities who may never visit the exhibition but who are engaged in projects to respond to it, and create their own artworks.

The growing respect for this relatively young prize does incalculable benefits to Wales's reputation for contemporary art. The accents heard on a guided tour of the Artes Mundi galleries shows how visitors to Cardiff are drawn to the event.

And as proposals for a new national gallery of contemporary art are being considered by the Welsh Government, the international interest in tonight's winner reinforces the need for a permanent stage to display the best contemporary art from Wales and the world.

The prize, to showcase cutting edge but established artists from around the world, is awarded every two years.

The judges choose the shortlisted artists from hundreds of nominations - but what work they produce is up to them.

The first award in 2004 went to American-based Chinese artist Xu Bing, whose work was made from dust collected on New York's streets after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Back in 2015, winner Theaster Gates decided to split his prize among the nine other nominated artists.

Artes Mundi 8 is on show at National Museum Cardiff until 24 February and entry is free.