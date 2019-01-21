Image copyright DRAWN BY ELIZABETH COOK Image caption A court artist's sketch of Mr Evesham, left, Mr Harley, middle, and Mr Osborne, right, at Newport Crown Court

A trial of three men accused of murdering a child-killer has been halted following a legal issue.

David Gaut, 54, was found dead at his flat in New Tredegar, Caerphilly, in August 2018.

Darran Evesham, 47, Ieuan Harley, 23, and David Osborne, 51, were on trial at Newport Crown Court and all denied murder.

The case is expected to resume with a new jury. A new trial date has not yet been set.

Mr Gaut was convicted of murdering 15-month-old Chi Minh Shek in 1985 and spent 32 years in custody before being released from prison.

Mr Evesham, of New Tredegar; Mr Harley, of no fixed address; and Mr Osborne, also of New Tredegar; were remanded in custody ahead of a new hearing.