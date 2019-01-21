Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Wales
- 21 January 2019
Motorists have been warned to care on the roads on Tuesday with ice predicted for most of Wales.
The Met Office's yellow warning comes into effect on 00:00 GMT on 22 January and lasts for 12 hours.
A spokesman said there could be ice on roads and pavements, and warned that railway journeys might also be affected.
The warning is also in place for the whole of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.