Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Edgar Stephen Thomas's victims described his behaviour as "disgusting and despicable"

A solicitor who "grossly overcharged" several people has been jailed for six years after admitting 23 counts of fraud and theft.

Edgar Stephen Thomas, 58, from Llangwm, Pembrokeshire, unlawfully took a total of almost £1m from his clients before his firm was shut down.

He carried out the frauds between 2005 and 2014, Swansea Crown Court heard.

Thomas, who took money without telling beneficiaries, was struck off after an investigation.

Increased bills

Thomas started defrauding clients when he set up his own law firm - Steve Thomas Co - in 2005 after leaving Eaton Evans in Haverfordwest, where he was a partner.

When handling the estate of Richard Williams at his new firm, Thomas charged £41,800 plus VAT, but documents showed he increased his bills as his amount of work decreased.

In another fraud, he charged £127,250 plus VAT for organising the estate of Audrey Williams.

He agreed he had overcharged by £12,000 and £100,000 respectively.

Firm closed

Thomas also charged one client £20,000 per week without doing any work, and took £50,000 used by a company attempting to buy a business in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.

His accounts were audited in 2014 and his firm was closed down by the Solicitors Regulatory Authority.

Jim Davis, prosecuting, said: "He grossly overcharged and then deducted the payments directly from the estates of deceased people. He helped himself without telling them what he was doing."

Ian Ibrahim, defending, said: "His fall from a high place has been dramatic. His remorse is complete and utterly without qualification. He has lost everything and knows that he will go to jail today."

Summarising, Judge Keith Thomas said: "Your victims have described your behaviour as disgusting and despicable."