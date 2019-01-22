Image copyright Jirsak/Getty Images

The number of people in work in Wales has hit a record high, and unemployment is once again lower than the UK average.

Between September to November 2018, the proportion of people working in Wales was the same level as the UK average.

More than 1.5 million people were in work in Wales.

According to the latest official figures, 75.8% of 16-64 year olds are working, and 3.9% of over 16s are counted as unemployed.

The UK unemployment rate was 4%.

For decades, Wales has had a larger proportion of people in the UK who are neither working nor available for work because of ill health, caring responsibilities or because they are in full-time education.

The latest figures show that this category - known as the "economically inactive" - has fallen significantly and is now the same rate as the UK average at 21%.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said: "It is encouraging to see the Welsh employment rate matching that of the UK for the first time since records began.

"These figures demonstrate an upward trend of ambition in the Welsh economy which I hope continues over the months and years ahead."