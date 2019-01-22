Image copyright Google Image caption Cilcennin School has 13 pupils and is predicted to have just seven in 2023

Plans to replace four Ceredigion primary schools with a new area school will be put out to public consultation next month.

The county council hopes to use Welsh Government funding to build a new school serving the Aeron Valley.

It would replace schools in Ciliau Parc, Cilcennin, Dihewyd and Felinfach.

Council leader Ellen ap Gwynn told the cabinet that changes in grant aid meant the authority only needed to provide 35% of the funding, not 50%.

The idea of an area school for the Aeron Valley has been under discussion since 2016 but had previously been put on hold pending further inquiries into available funding for a new building.

In December, councillors earmarked Cilcennin school - which has 13 pupils - for closure on the grounds of low and falling numbers.

Ceredigion's ruling cabinet backed the proposed consultation at its meeting on Tuesday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.