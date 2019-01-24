Image caption Backing the plan: Ann MacGarry, William Lloyd Williams, Dr Julia Wallond and Paul Allen

Machynlleth is set to consult on measures to dramatically reduce its carbon footprint, after becoming the first town in Wales to declare a "climate emergency".

It will require councillors to prepare an action plan within six months.

Improving the energy efficiency of buildings and the creation of an electric car club are being considered.

The move is part of a global trend, which has seen more than 20 towns and cities make similar declarations.

Machynlleth town council backed the decision unanimously, after being presented with a petition signed by 500 locals - a quarter of the Powys market town's population.

Town councillor Ann MacGarry said there was "a lot of enthusiasm to make this happen".

"There are all sorts of suggestions about trying to make the town zero carbon as soon as possible," she added.

Image caption Machynlleth is a market town in Powys

Support for the plan has ranged from the women's institute to the doctor's surgery.

Dr Julia Wallond GP said she believed the transition to a low carbon town would provide long term health benefits, including "more opportunities for safe exercise outside, and better air quality".

Meanwhile, butcher William Lloyd Williams said he hoped it would encourage people to support local businesses instead of travelling long distances in their cars.

Ideas being considered

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The town wnts more chargers for electric cars

Creating a new car club so people can share access to vehicles

Improving low carbon transport options like more chargers for electric cars

Improving energy efficiency of the town council building - Y Plas

Help and advice for people to better insulate their homes

Mentoring programme for community groups on ways to cut emissions

It is what Paul Allen, of Machynlleth's Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT), describes as "multi-solving".

As director of the Zero Carbon Britain Project, he has advised both the Welsh and UK governments on measures to reduce carbon emissions.

"Doing the right thing [for climate change] has benefits in other areas as well - cost savings, health benefits, and it gives a sense of empowerment to the community that they're doing something they believe in," Mr Allen said.

"I think that what we'll see this year is more and more towns like Machynlleth all making their declaration, and beginning to do their plans.

"If it starts to happen here, there and everywhere then it makes a huge amount of difference."

Students studying for postgraduate qualifications at CAT in eco-design and sustainability will support the town council, turning Machynlleth into what Mr Allen describes as "a live lab for experimental thinking".

Image caption Y Plas is a Grade II listed building but it is not energy efficient

An immediate priority will be to focus on the town council's own building - Y Plas - which is a hub for the community, and includes a café and art gallery.

Improving the energy efficiency of the listed Georgian mansion will require applying for grants from the Welsh Government.

Andy Rowland, who manages local social enterprise EcoDyfi, said he hoped applications could also be made for lottery cash.

"We can set up practical schemes to enable people to take choices that are less carbon intensive," he said.

"And across Wales I think we have the potential to be something of a beacon."

Bristol, London and Scarborough are among the English towns and cities to have declared climate emergencies, which started with a local authority in Melbourne, Australia.

This week Powys County Council is debating a motion "acknowledging the climate change emergency", inspired by Machynlleth's move.

It includes an ambition to make its buildings more eco-friendly, encourage renewable energy developments and ensure its pension fund divested from fossil fuels.