Ten timber firms have said they have "no confidence" in the ability of Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to manage forestry.

In a joint letter of complaint to the Welsh Government they called for an immediate review.

They said they relied on NRW for more than half their supply of wood and ministers should consider removing forestry from the regulator's responsibilities.

NRW has been asked for comment.

Confor, which promotes forestry and wood, said in the letter to environment minister Lesley Griffiths that the biggest timber processing companies in Wales had recently discussed their concerns.

It described the move as a "hitherto unprecedented occurrence".

The leaked letter from Confor's national manger for Wales, Anthony Geddes, has been signed by companies including Kronospan and Euroforest Ltd.

They said they had "no confidence in the ability of NRW to deliver a commercially viable, sustainable and commercially-driven service".

The letter claimed 12,000 jobs in the rural economy and £100m new investment over the next five years were at risk.

It urges an immediate review of NRW's management of forestry and to consider the case of removing forestry from the organisation's structure.

NRW was created in 2013 out of a merger of environmental bodies, including the Forestry Commission in Wales.

'Serious failings'

But it has been embroiled in a scandal over sales of timber to three firms in recent years without going to the open market.

Its new chief executive admitted "serious failings" had occurred after criticism from auditors and AMs.

It led to the NRW chairwoman resigning and it is understood NRW's board will this week discuss the findings of a report commissioned from independent auditors Grant Thornton to find out what happened.

Plaid Cymru's environment spokesman Llyr Gruffydd called the letter a "significant development" and called for an independent review to decide whether it is still appropriate for NRW to continue to manage the commercial forest estate in Wales

"If the inquiry finds that a change is needed then it should offer alternative models for the government to consider," he said.

"If it concludes NRW is the appropriate body then it must make clear recommendations as to how to improve relations with the sector."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We do not comment on leaked correspondence."