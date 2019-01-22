Snow causes crashes and hold-ups on A55
- 22 January 2019
Motorists have been warned about difficult driving conditions on the A55 in north Wales due to "adverse weather", which has caused several accidents.
Incidents have been reported near Bangor, Llanfairfechan and St Asaph, according to Traffic Wales.
Delays due to snow earlier between J27 St Asaph to J32 Holywell have eased.
There was a Met Office weather warning in place for snow across Wales on Tuesday morning.
#A55 J13 Abergwyngregyn westbound – delays due to collision.— North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) January 22, 2019
Both lanes open - Temporary lane closure will take place once recovery arrives ⌚ pic.twitter.com/GQ88tfx6Mj
End of Twitter post by @TrafficWalesN