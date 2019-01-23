Image copyright Natural Resources Wales Image caption Clwyd Breakers Ltd in Ruabon had been operating for 36 years

A scrapyard has been shut down and cleared "to stop it polluting the local environment", according to officials.

Clwyd Breakers Ltd's permit to store and dismantle vehicles at its site in Ruabon, near Wrexham, has also been revoked, Natural Resources Wales said.

A company spokesman said the action meant it had "closed down" after 36 years.

The action was taken on 2 January following a decision by officials last May, said NRW.

NRW said Clwyd Breakers Ltd, based at Gardden Industrial Estate, had been "labelled one of the worst performing waste sites in Wales", following concerns about oil pollution getting into the watercourse and cars not being properly "de-polluted".

Louise Peel, from NRW, said: "Everyone in the waste industry needs to understand that they must comply with the terms of their environmental permit.

"Not doing so is breaking the law and has potentially serious consequences for them and their business."