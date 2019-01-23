Welsh prisoners 'should be able to vote'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The loss of the vote is subject to a sentencing "lottery", the researchers claim

Prisoners from Wales should be given the vote in Welsh elections, university researchers have said.

The Welsh Assembly's equality committee is holding an inquiry into voting rights for prisoners.

Dr Robert Jones and Dr Greg Davies from Cardiff University's Wales Governance Centre told the committee in a report that the loss of a vote was due to a sentencing "lottery".

They said restoring voting rights would improve Wales' international standing.

In their report, the academics argued the loss of the vote was subject to a lottery, in that the same offence may or may not result in jail time depending on a judge's ruling.

They said out of 47 Council of Europe members, only the UK, Armenia, Bulgaria, Estonia and Russia denied prisoners the vote.

'Forgotten and marginalised'

Giving the vote to those who reside in Wales - rather than those in prison in Wales - would improve their reintegration and resettlement on release, according to the researchers.

Removing the vote had resulted in prisoners being "forgotten and marginalised by policy makers, politicians and the public at large," and there was no evidence the loss of voting rights provided any deterrent from committing crime, they wrote.

The academics said prisoners should be given a postal vote for assembly and local elections in Wales, and this would be "a powerful demonstration of [Wales'] commitment to the promotion of human rights and democratic engagement".

"It is our view that this would enhance the international reputation of Wales and, at the same time, help to mitigate the damage caused by the UK government's refusal to comply with its legal obligation to implement adverse judgments of the ECtHR [European Convention on Human Rights]," they added.

Last week, research from Dr Jones said Wales had the highest imprisonment rate across western Europe.

At the end of September 2018, 36.5% of all Welsh prisoners, based on home address prior to entering custody, were held in prisons across England.

In total, Welsh prisoners were spread across 103 prisons in England in September 2018.