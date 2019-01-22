Wales

Man arrested after police shot at in Powys

  • 22 January 2019

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after police were shot at in Powys.

Officers were called to an address near Lake Vyrnwy earlier to carry out a safety welfare check.

When they arrived shots were fired at them and specialist armed officers were called.

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences and was taken to hospital following a medical episode.

No-one was hurt in the shooting.