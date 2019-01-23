Image copyright Cardiff Parkway Developments Ltd Image caption The Welsh Government has pledged £5m to the scheme at a new business park being built between Cardiff and Newport

Work to build a new £30m railway station on the outskirts of Cardiff is expected to start in 2020, after receiving Welsh Government backing.

The station in St Mellons will serve up to 32,000 residents, linking them to Swansea, Cardiff, London, Bristol and Birmingham and the South Wales Metro.

The Welsh Government has pledged £5m to the scheme, part of a new business park between Cardiff and Newport.

A planning application is to be submitted in the summer of 2019.

Image caption The station will link people to Swansea, Cardiff, London, Bristol and Birmingham and the South Wales Metro

Economy and transport minister Ken Skates said the plan has "huge potential".

"As well as the obvious day to day benefits for commuters, this will also help to manage congestion and reduce air and noise pollution in central Cardiff whilst dramatically improving access by public transport for those in St Mellons area," he said.

The group behind the development, businessmen Nigel and Andrew Roberts and financial group Investec, said it was "delighted" to be working with Welsh Government.