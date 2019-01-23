Snow and ice leads to 'several' car crashes

Image copyright Thomas Winstone/Twitter Image caption Brynmawr, in Blaenau Gwent, was covered in a blanket of snow overnight

Motorists have been advised to take care on the roads on Wednesday morning after snow fell and temperatures plummeted overnight.

Dyfed Powys Police said it had received "several reports" of crashes due to ice while North Wales Police said snow was causing "treacherous" conditions.

A Met Office yellow warning of ice remains in place until 11:00 GMT.

There was a serious crash in Neath Port Talbot and a 10-car crash in Swansea on Wednesday morning.

Skip Twitter post by @DyfedPowys Please take care whilst driving this morning - we are receiving several reports of road traffic collisions due to icy road conditions #inrix — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) January 23, 2019 Report

The A465 eastbound is closed between junction 43 on the M4 and the Resolven roundabout due to a serious crash at 06:30 GMT on Wednesday.

In Swansea, the A483 Fabian Way is closed eastbound with slow traffic due to a crash between Wern Terrace and the Jersey Marine roundabout.

Image copyright North Wales Trunk Road Agency Image caption Traffic is moving slowly on the A55 due to a vehicle fire

There is very slow traffic on Northway between Fairwood Road and Campion Gardens, after an earlier crash involving 10 vehicles.

In north Wales, there are significant delays on the A55 at junction 24 for Abergele due to a vehicle fire.

Image copyright Thomas Winstone/Twitter Image caption Snow and ice left roads in a treacherous condition on Wednesday morning

Hazardous driving conditions due to snow were also reported on the A494 in both directions between Rectory Lane, Llanferres and Lon Cae Glas, Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd in Denbighshire.

The M4 eastbound is partially blocked from junction 36 at Bridgend to junction 35 at Pencoed after a car slipped and hit a tree.

Image caption People across Wales, including at Llanfihangel Glyn Myfyr in Conwy county, woke up to a blanket of snow

The A470 southbound between the Tarrell Roundabout and the A4054 remains closed after it was shut before midnight on Tuesday.

There were a number of snow closures in north Wales on Wednesday, including in Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Flintshire and Conwy.