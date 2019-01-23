Image copyright Google Image caption Gwyn Roberts told the jury at Caernarfon Crown Court he did not expect to go out of business

A car dealer has denied defrauding customers or acting dishonestly.

Gwyn Roberts, 50, ran Menai Vehicle Solutions from 2008 until it ran into financial trouble in 2015.

He told Caernarfon Crown Court that he had 30 years of experience in the motor trade, but the lead up to the collapse of his firm had been difficult.

Mr Roberts, of Llandudno Junction, Conwy county, has pleaded not guilty to 24 allegations of fraud and one of fraudulent trading.

He told the court: "The VW emissions scandal had a major effect on people's perceptions. They became hesitant to buy until things were sorted."

Mr Roberts said that in the period before his business folded there had been other issues, including his father being diagnosed with bowel cancer, as well as his own health problems leading to him collapsing at work twice.

'Devastated'

The jury has previously heard that Mr Roberts set up deals "too good to be true" in order to secure money from customers and "prop up" his failing business.

When asked by his defence barrister John Philpotts if he had struck any deal in the expectation that he would be going out of business, he replied: "No."

Mr Roberts also said he felt "devastated" when he filed for liquidation and he realised some customers would have no vehicle.

The trial continues.