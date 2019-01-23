Image caption Barclays in Holyhead will close in May and Santander in Llangefni is to shut in July

Anglesey will lose two bank branches in 2019 after Santander and Barclays announced more closures across the UK.

The island had 15 banks as recently as January 2017, but five have closed in the past two years and a further two will close by July 2019.

Barclays in Holyhead will close in May and Santander in Llangefni is to shut in July.

Businesses have said the high street has been "greatly affected" by the closures.

Barclays will close its Holyhead branch in May due to decreasing footfall.

It said fewer people were using the branch with more customers turning to online banking instead.

Santander highlighted similar reasons when it confirmed its Llangefni branch would close in July as part of wider cuts across the UK.

It said branch transactions had fallen 23% in the last three years, while digital transactions had soared 99%, forcing it to take "difficult decisions" to close "less visited branches".

Image caption Alun Roberys, from Holyhead's business forum, is concerned more banks will close

Branches in Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Pembrokeshire, the Vale of Glamorgan and Rhondda Cynon Taff will also close.

Alun Roberts is from the Holyhead's business forum. "The situation in Holyhead is similar to several towns across Wales," he said.

"With such a busy port you would think that the town would have several banks. But we are now down to two."