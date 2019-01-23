Image copyright DRAWN BY ELIZABETH COOK Image caption Darran Evesham (l), Ieuan Harley (m) and David Osborne (r) have denied the charges at Newport Crown Court

Two men accused of murdering a convicted child killer who was stabbed more than 150 times were seen on CCTV heading to dump blood-stained clothing, a court has heard.

David Osborne, 51 and Darran Evesham, 47, were seen walking down a road hours after David Gaut, 54, was killed in New Tredegar, Caerphilly on 3 August.

Mr Gaut's clothing was found on the riverbank near where the men were seen.

The men, and their co-accused Ieuan Harley, 23, deny murder.

Prosecutors have alleged the men lured Mr Gaut to his death after learning he had served more than 32 years in prison for the murder of toddler Chi Ming Shek in 1985.

Dragged body

On the night of his death, the prosecution said Mr Gaut received a text message from Mr Osborne asking him to bring some DVDs round, which the prosecution said was a "ruse" to get him on his own.

Jurors at Newport Crown Court heard how the 54-year-old was stabbed more than 150 times while he was still alive, and a further 26 after he had died.

It is alleged the trio dragged the body back to the victim's flat, which was next door to Mr Osborne's, before setting fire to a car in order to destroy evidence.

The jury watched CCTV footage showing two men, who the prosecution said were Mr Osborne and Mr Evesham, walking along a road away from the scene of the killing at 02:40 BST.

The pair then disappear from view but were later seen walking back towards the block of flats at Long Row where Mr Gaut's body was found by police the following day.

Officers later recovered heavily blood-stained clothing from the riverbank close to where the two men had been filmed walking, the court heard.

All three men deny murder, while Mr Evesham and Mr Harley deny perverting the course of justice, which Mr Osborne admits.

The trial continues.