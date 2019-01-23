M4 closed for eight miles near Newport
- 23 January 2019
Motorists are being diverted off the M4 motorway after eight miles of both carriageways were closed.
Police were called to an incident on Caerleon Road, Newport, near junction 25A.
The M4 is shut between junction 28 (A48) at Tredegar Park to junction 24 (A449) at The Coldra.
All traffic is being diverted along the A48 while Newport Bus services are also affected with diversions from the area.
Skip Twitter post by @NewportBus
** CUSTOMER NOTICE**— Newport Bus (@NewportBus) January 23, 2019
Due to a police incident on Caerleon Road (M4 Roundabout) all Caerleon Rd services have been diverted via St Julians Avenue
End of Twitter post by @NewportBus