M4 closed for eight miles near Newport

Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic cameras show parts of the deserted motorway

Motorists are being diverted off the M4 motorway after eight miles of both carriageways were closed.

Police were called to an incident on Caerleon Road, Newport, near junction 25A.

The M4 is shut between junction 28 (A48) at Tredegar Park to junction 24 (A449) at The Coldra.

All traffic is being diverted along the A48 while Newport Bus services are also affected with diversions from the area.