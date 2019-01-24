Railing impales car in Swansea, narrowly avoids driver
A driver escaped when his car crashed into a pedestrian railing, leaving his car impaled on it.
The 21-year old man narrowly avoided the railing, which smashed through to the rear seats, South Wales Police said.
The accident happened at Morriston Hospital car park in Swansea shortly after 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers said the driver had been distracted by his sat nav. He was not injured and was given a verbal warning.