Padraig Amond's winning goal for Newport County immortalised by the comic

As if humbling more illustrious names in the FA Cup is not enough glory, the latest giant-killers have been given the full Roy of the Rovers treatment.

Newport County's 2-1 win over Premier League Leicester City was voted the biggest shock of the third round.

Jubilant County manager Michael Flynn called it "Roy of the Rovers stuff".

Now it has become exactly that after comic artists immortalised the feat and similar shock wins for Barnet, Oldham Athletic and Gillingham.

A special edition of the famous football comic, that began in the 1950s, has been produced to celebrate the shock wins of this season's third round.

As well as Newport's exploits, Barnet's win at Sheffield United and Oldham's toppling of Fulham are celebrated alongside Gillingham's victory over Newport's local rivals Cardiff City.

All those giant-killers are in cup action again this weekend as they play for a place in fifth round.

Artwork by Ben Willsher illustrates Gillingham's 1-0 win over Premier League club Cardiff City

County's match-winner, striker Padraig Amond, said: "Growing up, I used to read Roy of the Rovers comics, so seeing myself in comic book form is crazy.

"The FA Cup has given us a chance to prove ourselves and I'm delighted that our fans can now keep a bit of that history. It's brilliant."

Roy of the Rovers, which follows the exploits of footballer Roy Race, returned to print in 2018 after a 17-year absence.

Andy Ambler, from the Football Association, said the shock results proved "anything is possible" in the cup.

"The competition is for all and a chance for players and teams across the football pyramid to write their names into folklore," he added.

"We are delighted to create this commemorative comic book featuring the stars of Barnet, Gillingham, Newport County and Oldham Athletic and hope the fans across the country enjoy looking back on these memorable moments."