Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snow joke: Concerns have been raised about people sledging in the Dee Valley

Sledgers have been urged to behave responsibly amid fears some were damaging property and scaring animals.

Hundreds hit the slopes between Mold and Ruthin last year during a period of heavy snow.

But those living nearby complained about bad parking, trespassing, vandalism and mounds of litter left by snow-chasing thrill-seekers.

Parts of north Wales experienced some snow earlier this week, prompting the concern.

The Dee Valley, designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is a popular spot for winter recreation.

"When it snows, every man and his dog descends on Cadole and Loggerheads to sledge and they seem to lose all sense of responsibility for their actions," said councillor Martyn Holland.

Last year, farmers reported fences being knocked over, and one man from Mold collected two van loads of rubbish left by sledgers, Mr Holland said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Litter was left after hundreds of people visited the Dee Valley after it snowed in 2018

"Our message is that we want people to come and enjoy the area but please act responsibly," Mr Holland added.

An NFU Cymru spokeswoman said the activity could cause distress to nearby animals.

She added: "Farms are working areas and can pose many dangers to people, especially children.

"While many farmers would not object to people using their fields to sledge, their permission must be sought beforehand.

"It is not acceptable for people to unlawfully trespass, leave behind rubbish or damage fences."

Denbighshire council's cabinet member for highways, Brian Jones said he recognised why people visited the area in the Dee Valley.

However, he added: "Some of the parking and double parking seen in recent times has caused some concern and the local communities have called for action to be taken."