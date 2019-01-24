Image copyright Google

An automotive factory in Llanelli is to close with 220 job losses by the end of 2019.

Schaeffler has been consulting with its workforce since November on what it called its "difficult proposals" to shut after more than 60 years.

Redundancies will begin about halfway through the year.

The decision is not Brexit-driven although it has been a factor. The company has been looking at its business and restructuring.

Schaeffler is expected to work with staff members, unions and the Welsh Government to try to find alternative employment in the area for those losing their jobs.

The plant has been in production since 1957.

Greig Littlefair, managing director of Schaeffler UK, said its 45-day consultation had ended and the site - which makes car components for engines - would close by the end of the year.

"We have held regular and constructive dialogue with employees, Unite, and the relevant Welsh and national political institutions throughout this process," he said.

"Despite the difficult proposals being discussed, we believe a mutually acceptable outcome has been reached. We will continue to offer practical support to employees in the months ahead."

Schaeffler employs more than 1,000 people at five facilities in the UK.